THREE RIVERS — Store away the swim trunks and flip-flops, and pack the book bag, school is back in session.

Students who attend Three Rivers Community Schools returned to class with a new early start on Monday, Aug. 27, a few days before the beginning of Labor Day weekend. Once the clock struck 2:46 p.m., school busses headed from Three Rivers High School toward the nearby middle school to pick up a portion of the nearly 600 middle school students that are enrolled at TRMS for the 2018-19 school year.



Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.