School’s in for summer

THREE RIVERS — Pizza, books, and encouraging words for educational improvement were distributed to young students at Andrews Elementary.

On Thursday, Andrews Elementary hosted its summer school open house for local students and their parents.

Bob Brooks, coordinator of the summer school program, said he hoped the event would make students and families more comfortable with the program.

“Today is just an ice breaker and a partnership. The goal is to answer questions and meet and greet the students and [their] families,” he said.

Brooks said the program encompasses all of the schools in the area and uses Andrews because it is considered the most easily accessed school in the area.

“This is the only program in the district, so we have four elementary schools [Andrews, Ruth Hoppin, Norton, and Park] coming together. We also have staff coming from five different buildings, who have been integrated into one initiative very quickly,” he said. “We use [Andrews] because it is the neighborhood school. If students miss the bus, they can still make it. It is the most convenient for the families involved.”

According to Brooks, the summer program will focus on kindergarten through third grade students.

“We are emphasizing grades [kindergarten through third]. There’s a state law coming into place [Michigan’s Third Grade Reading Law] that requires kids to be reading at or close to grade level,” he said. “We narrowed it down because we want to catch the gaps early. We want to do an early intervention so we can catch kids up behaviorally and academically.”

Alongside reading, the program will be focusing on “math and written expression.”

“We are going to work hard to make sure these kids are reading, doing math, and writing for pretty much three hours,” he said. “We are also going to collect data and share that with the school administration based on our goal of reducing summer slide. We want our kids to begin next year with more strength than they had last year. We don’t want any regression.”

