Schinker: Mendon’s interim-superintendent shared ‘parallel vision’ with Rathburn

MENDON — Following the devastating loss of former Mendon Community Schools superintendent Roger Rathburn, the school board appointed Leasa Griffith as interim-superintendent during a work session on Monday, Jan. 8.

Rathburn passed away following a tree trimming accident at Sauganash Country Club on Dec. 26. School board president Regina Schinker said she and the board are excited to have Griffith as an interim-superintendent, but the district may never fully recover from the loss.

“It is still hard to wrap our heads around the fact that such a vibrant, wonderful person is not in our district anymore. It is still shocking,” Schinker said.

