Schematic design of SMB&T building presented to library board

THREE RIVERS — Arkos Design President/CEO Jeff Anglemyer gave a schematic design presentation to the Three Rivers Public Library board during its meeting on Tuesday, July 25.

The presentation included preliminary designs for the library’s potential new site, the Southern Michigan Bank and Trust (SMB&T) building, located at 88 N. Main St. in downtown Three Rivers.

In May, the Board voted in favor of accepting Arkos Design’s schematic design services proposal in the amount of $17,500, plus an additional $600 for anticipated “reimbursable expenses.”

Anglemyer spoke for nearly an hour, detailing the progress of the schematic design and fielding questions from both the board and the public in attendance.

“We were charged with ‘what can we accomplish within the program but be around that $1 million dollar mark?’” Anglemyer said.

“So what we’re presenting this evening, and it’s still a little over that, it’s at about $1.1 (million) but we’ll get to the financial side in a minute, but what we’re presenting this evening is to show options that would accomplish as much as we can with that original program in May, and identify some pieces that are easy to implement in phase two, if there is a phase two, without major construction.”

Anglemyer said his team would accomplish as much as it could on the first and second floor of the building, in accordance with the library staff’s wishes, while attempting to stay within the budget for what would be the first phase. After factoring in the anticipated construction schedule, which would be approximately seven to nine months long, Anglemyer said most of those requests could be met, with a few minor exceptions.

Initially the library had hoped to modify the parking lot and ramp directly behind the building to create “a nice outdoor space,” but the library was informed the City of Three Rivers owns that portion of the property.

“It turns out that the city owns it,” Stark said. “So we’re not arguing with them, we’re just gonna kind of suck it in.”

Stark said the city hasn’t explicitly said, “Keep your hands off it,” so the library still hopes to work with the city to modify and improve the space in a later phase, should there be one.

Anglemyer said another request initially made by the library staff that likely won’t be met is keeping the fireplace, at least where it’s currently located, on the first floor.

“This little area right here, it’s a pretty small area, there’s a fireplace there, it’s a beautiful window but there’s not a lot of room between that and the vestibule. We were trying to keep the fireplace but to keep that fireplace (where it’s currently located), you’d have about six feet in front of it. Well, obviously the experience of a fireplace is best if you’re a little farther than six feet away,” he said.

“{…} So if we created a nice little lounge space (on the other end of the first floor), with some casual furniture, rebuild the fireplace, is that exciting? Or do we really have to make (the original) one work? What we would like to see in that area, instead of the fireplace, is a periodical collection.”

Anglemyer said his firm could also work with city officials to implement “street calming measures” on the Peeler Street side of the building, to address safety concerns related to the building’s close proximity to the Peeler Street Bridge.

