Scheduled lobby closure at SMBT

Beginning July 3, the lobby area at Southern Michigan Bank and Trust office, located at 225 US 131 in Three Rivers will be closed for renovations. The construction period is expected to last up to three months. Drive-thru lanes will remain open. SMBT will be installing a deal drawer during this transition, giving business customers the ability to go through the inside lane and receive large change orders and drop-off deposits. In addition, the lobby in our Three Rivers downtown office at 88 N. Main St. will be available for assistance.

The closure will allow for multiple improvements in technology and office space. The newly renovated branch will include a self-service coin machine, 24-hour ATM, Personal Teller Machine with extended hours and a tablet bar that will include computers and tablets for easy access to electronic banking applications. The new layout will promote Universal Banking, where each employee will specialize in all of SMBT’s products in order to streamline the banking experience.

For more information, please visit the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust website at www.smb-t.com.