SCAN unit apprehends five individuals for narcotics violations

STURGIS — St. Joseph County Sheriff Bradley Balk reports the St. Joseph County Area Narcotics Unit went to the 500 block of Susan Ave. in the City of Sturgis to apprehend Renee Garten for outstanding narcotics warrant.

During contact, the SCAN unit confirmed she was inside the residence with multiple people and was refusing to come out. The SCAN unit obtained a search warrant for the residence and located numerous items related to narcotics use and distribution.

Garten along with two females and two males were arrested and lodged at the St Joseph County jail for narcotics violations related to methamphetamine & marijuana.

The St Joseph County Road Patrol, Sturgis Police Department, and White Pigeon Police Department assisted the SCAN unit.

Sheriff Balk encourages anyone with information about narcotics activity taking place to contact the St. Joseph County Area Narcotics Unit at (269) 467-9045 Ext 245, Ext 246 or Ext 261.