Saying hello and goodbye to *cino interns

THREE RIVERS — Every summer, *culture is not optional (*cino) takes on three to six interns to participate in a 10-week long internship.

Kirstin Vander Giessen-Reitsma, volunteer staff, said the interns are divided into two teams: the agricultural team, which focuses on the Huss farm and helping with the Huss booth at the farmer’s market, and the community engagement team, which is in charge of media and promotion.

“We have the teams partner up on our summer programming,” she said. “[Both teams] do a lot to support Huss Future Fest, project farm, summer lunches, and promotion for all of the events.”

Vander Giessen-Reitsma said she hopes the internship allowed its participants to foster community and personal growth.

“The main thing we hope they get out of this is the experience of being a part of a group of people seeking to live in a place in a deeply rooted way. I hope they learn skills and ways of seeing that they can carry into wherever they end up in the future,” she said.

This year, the program took on four unique, interesting, and inspiring individuals.

•Meet Danielle Rendulic

Rendulic is 21-years-old and hails from Erie, Pa. She attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pa., where she studied human services.

*cino was first brought to Rendulic’s attention when Kirstin and Rob Vander Giessen-Reitsma, executive director, visited her college.

“They came to a class of mine and explained what they do and I realized that was everything I have ever wanted to do in life,” she said.

“The word intentionality has always been really big for me. I recognized that [at *cino], people do their work with intention. They eat their meals, do their work, cook for people, go to their jobs with a purpose of doing it well and doing it with meaning behind it, and I don’t think a lot of people think like that.”

