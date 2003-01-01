Saturday cinema

THREE RIVERS — For those in the mood for a good family movie, but don’t like the prices of the movie theater or don’t have a Netflix account, the Three Rivers Public Library has a program that could be a solution.

For almost the past two months, the library has been showing family movies for patrons every other Saturday at 10 a.m. as part of its Movie Morning program. The free event includes complimentary snacks and drinks, and, for the most part, doesn’t last more than two hours.

“It’s a program we run for families that they can come and take part and watch a movie,” TRPL Service Specialist Michelle McGee said. “We started it in the beginning of November.”

The idea originally came from a patron suggestion, which McGee said the library gets a lot of and takes them all into consideration. The movies shown are family-friendly, either rated G or PG. McGee said the library has a process of selecting what movies get shown.

“We have to go through our movie licensing site to clear them,” McGee said. “For December, we chose Christmas movies, but we’ve also chosen some newer movies.”

In November, when the program began, the library showed “Wonder Park” and “Smallfoot,” two relatively recent movies, having been released in 2019 and 2018, respectively. For December, the library showed 2003’s “Elf” and 1992’s “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” the latter of which being Saturday’s feature presentation.

McGee said families have been enjoying the program so far.