Satisfy your hair needs at Brazens

THREE RIVERS — Brazen’s Beauty Bar in Three Rivers opened to the public on May 2 with an option for spray tan, gel manicures, and a complete list of hair services, including perms and highlights.

Owner Shannon Rench, with two other stylists Jessica Ganger and Katie Losik, provides high-quality services to their customers. Rench said she hopes her customers leave the salon looking and feeling good.

“We’ve had cancer patients that we shaved and they leave feeling beautiful. We’ve had little girls that walk out the doors feeling like princesses. And we have men that want the looks so they walk out feeling good,” Rench said. “That’s why I am in this business. I just love it.”

Rench said although no one in her family has committed to being a stylist; Rench has been doing hair for about 11 years in the local area and around Kalamazoo. She graduated from beauty school in Portage in November 2006.



Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.