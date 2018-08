Over 500 people entered the Sass in the City drawing held on Friday, Aug. 3 but only two were awarded the ultimate prize. Parker Jewelers in Three Rivers presented the two winners with a certificate worth $500 in store credit on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Pictured from left are Kathy Stiver, Parker Jewelers owner Darrell Parker, and Autumne Keifer.

Commercial-News/Samantha May