Sass in the City coming to downtown TR this Friday

THREE RIVERS — Sass in the City, a popular ladies’ night event that has run successfully for nearly a decade, returns to Downtown Three Rivers on Friday, August 4 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m.

A program of the Three Rivers DDA/Main Street program and hosted by the downtown Merchants, Sass features a wide range of exciting activities geared toward making for a fun night out on the town for ladies of all stripes.

Volunteers report that activities which have made the event a staple for nearly a decade will return this year, including special features just for the evening, promotions, and refreshments hosted by 20 different Main Street businesses. As in years past, there will also be prize drawings.

These will come along with some new additions, including a professional photo booth at Golden Finch Frame and Gallery, a live DJ at Peaceful Rivers Massage, and a live fashion show and pop-up boutique at 52 North Main. Further adding to the event are three businesses open on Main Street, which now serve food and drink during and past event hours, including the Riviera Theatre, Kelsey Block, and the new Rooster’s Wing Shack. The Riviera will feature two successive films in the theatre and live musical entertainment in the bar, and Kelsey will host live music.

This event continues downtown’s monthly First Fridays series of events, which occur on the first Friday of each month. September’s event will involve decorating downtown in preparation for Homecoming a few weeks later, as well as a variety of fun activities and merchant specials.

For October, the DDA and the merchants are planning to backdate the historic Main Street a few decades with vintage cars, old-time fair games, music, food, and drink for Fifties Fall Fest.

Contact the Three Rivers DDA/Main Street program at threeeriversdda@gmail.com, see the website at trdda.net, or watch the Downtown Three Rivers page on Facebook for details.