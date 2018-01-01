Sass in the City 2018

THREE RIVERS — Sass in the City, the ever-popular ladies’ night event on Main Street, will return to downtown Three Rivers on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 from 5 to 8 pm.

Volunteers and staff from the Three Rivers DDA/Main Street program assist the downtown merchants in hosting this event each year, according to event organizer Leslie Gearhart. Gearhart said Sass in the City has maintained and grown its popularity for nearly 10 years.

“This has been one of the most talked about events among the women in the community. We want to see everyone grab a girlfriend or four and come check it out,” she said.



