Santa Claus is coming to downtown

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers DDA/Main Street program and the downtown merchants say they are once again pleased to host Christmas Around Town on Main Street. By tradition, this three-day-plus celebration of the holiday season’s official kickoff will take place in the historic district on the weekend following Thanksgiving. It runs from Friday night, Nov. 24, through Sunday afternoon Nov. 26, but also includes four themed, Friday night Main Street Strolls throughout December to promote locally-owned shopping and dining opportunities.

The celebration centers around Santa Claus’ arrival at the Riviera Theatre by fire truck at noon on Saturday, Nov. 25, where he will remain available for visits from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

