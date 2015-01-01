Transferring to Three Rivers High School from New Mexico in 2015, Samantha Veltrie had to adapt to a new town and a new school. Not only did Veltrie adapt, she excelled. With her mother Kim McWilliams and sister Janaya Veltrie by her side, Veltrie has met all of the requirements to be considered Academic Elite.

While Veltrie has accomplished a lot, she strives to further her education at Kalamazoo Valley Community College where she has earned a merit scholarship. KVCC was her choice school due to its facilities and location. She plans to continue studying journalism and English. Outside of school, Veltrie would like to work and further develop her art skills.

