Senior Samantha Sigman, daughter of Cindy Sigman is being honored as one of the students in the select group called the Academic Elite.

Sigman plans on attending Northern Michigan University for pre-med. She has no plans outside of college except going to medical school to be an orthopedic surgeon.

In her free time, Sigman enjoys long boarding, riding horses, skiing, 4H, and archery. In school, her favorite classes were anatomy, marketing, AP biology, and band. Sigman doesn’t have many role models, but her biggest one is her mother.



Please see Thursday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.