Tristen Merritt, a student in Laura Telsworth’s class at Constantine Middle School holds a snowman, a craft he made out of a salt shaker. Merritt filled it with beads, put a styrofoam ball on it, decorated it, and added a scarf and a hat. Ida Bucholtz, Sharon Juday, Nancy Schmidtendorff and Angie Birdsall, members of Meek’s Mill Garden Club, did the craft with the class on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The club comes in monthly to do projects with the class, and provides all materials.