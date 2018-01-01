S. Lincoln Avenue to be reconstructed

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission Tuesday, Feb. 7 approved spending $1,897,990 with Northern Construction Services Corporation for the reconstruction of S. Lincoln Avenue from Broadway Street to Millard Street.

The original bids (this one and the only other bid, which came in at $2,014,200.75) exceeded the budgeted amount by more than $1 million. Staff chose to put the project on hold until other projects could be addressed during the fiscal year, and then review budgetary options during the second half.

Staff reviewed the fiscal options and determined they could make room for the project by moving fiscal year 2018 planned projects into fiscal year 2019. They requested use of fund balance to pay for the difference between the budgeted amount and the actual bid amount. Although they requested the use of fiscal year 2017 fund balance, the delay of fiscal year 2018 projects will allow for a larger return to fund balance next year.

