Run, girls, run

THREE RIVERS — For eight weeks, 17 third- through fifth-grade girls of Hoppin Elementary School’s Hoppin Hustlers Running Club prepared for Western Michigan University’s 5K Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Head coach and third-grade teacher Bridget Griffioen said she was not surprised when all of the girls who participated “conquered” the challenge of completing the 5K, although some walked their way to the finish line.

She said they were “absolutely prepared,” since the team was challenged to practice nearly every day after school and fill out an activity log for at-home workout routines.

“I absolutely knew they would be able to finish the race. They were preparing and challenged to complete the activity log at home too, so when it came down to the race, yeah some walked or jogged, but everyone who participated made it through,” Griffioen said.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.