Rumsey celebrates 50 years at WLKM

THREE RIVERS – Dennis Rumsey can still remember his first day in the WLKM studio when he was 16-years-old.

“I was really nervous,” Rumsey said. “I remember the first song I played was ‘Ruby Don’t Take Your Love To Town’ by Kenny Rogers on a 45 rpm record. That afternoon we had a severe thunderstorm warning, and when it’s a one-man show, and you’re the only one working, it’s like they say, ‘okay, here’s how you do it, have fun.’”

Times may change, the format and songs may change, and the equipment may change, but one thing has remained the same at the Three Rivers-based radio station for the last 50 years: Rumsey himself.

This year, Rumsey will celebrate his 50th year with WLKM, and he said he still has a passion for radio.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.