Royalty coming to the TRPL

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Public Library is calling all royalty, including princes, princesses and knights in shining armor to its princess party, hosted by Western Michigan University’s Moment of Magic on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Assistant Director/ Young Adult and Adult Librarian Bobbi Schoon said children are welcomed to dress up in their princess or knight costumes to enjoy a royal tea party, majestic crafts, queenly games and magnificent treats, with six Disney characters from Moment of Magic.



Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.