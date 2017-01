From foreground, Timothy Smith, Deion Deans and Traven Van Oss of the 50-member Three Rivers High School powerlifting team compete in a 3R Barbell Powerlifting fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Triple River CrossFit. The three teams of nine competed in rowing 42,195 meters, namely a marathon, and raised $1,700. This will go toward clothing, entry fees and regional/state meet fees.