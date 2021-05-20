Routine hydrant flushing to occur in Lockport Twp.

LOCKPORT TWP. — Hydrant flushing is now underway in Lockport Township.

Beginning Wednesday, May 19, and lasting through Friday, May 21, the township is conducting its first of two biannual hydrant flushings. These occur between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

As a result of the process, officials say, residents in the immediate vicinity of the work may experience temporary discoloration of their water, consiting primarily of “harmless” silt and air, and doesn’t affect the safety of the water.

Officials say if residents experience discoloration in their water after crews have been flushing in their area, they should clear the pipes by running all water faucets for a few minutes. In some cases, officials say, they may experience the discoloration for a few hours.

People with questions about the hydrant flushing can contact Lockport Township’s water department at (269) 273-8593.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.