Rotary learns about Senior Reach program

CONSTANTINE — Travis Ericksen, Older Adult Therapist for Community Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County spoke to Constantine Rotary on Tuesday, April 11 about the Senior Reach program.

Senior Reach is for adults 60 years old and older. It began a year ago, and is funded by a grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. The St. Joseph Commission on Aging, and Area Agency on Aging for Branch-St. Joseph counties also assist with Senior Reach.

“People age 65 and older are the fastest growing segment of the population. By the year 2030 one out of every five Americans will be over 65,” Ericksen said. “Growing old is a tough job. Andy Rooney joked that it’s paradoxical the idea of a long life appeals to everyone, but the idea of growing old doesn’t appeal to anyone.”

“Are you concerned about an older person? We recruit partners from the community. We ask people to pay attention, refer people anonymously if you wish if you are concerned. The idea is to help older adults get assistance before a serious crisis develops,” he said.

