Rotarians, others continue Belize trip legacy

THREE RIVERS — Larry Campbell of Three Rivers encourages his fellow Rotarians to help children they don’t know and may never meet, in the Libertad RC School in the Central American country of Belize.

They have answered the call for more than a quarter century, most recently as five Rotarians and 14 of their family members and friends took a trip there in February to install 20 ceiling fans in classrooms, mow the lawn, clean rooms, repair furniture and do classroom activities with students.

Originally, Rotary District 6360 established a three-year international project called Belizerve, to assist in improving education in Belize.

