Rotarians hold joint CPR training event

CENTREVILLE — More than 50 Rotarians from four clubs in the county attended a Hands-Only CPR training event for District 6360 area 3, held on March 28 at the St. Joe Valley Golf Club. Dan Cropsey welcomed members. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, Jim DalPonte led the singing of “God Bless America” and Rotary’s Four-Way Test was recited. Rev. Marilyn Schlimgen did the invocation.

Club presidents were introduced: Gabe Macias from White Pigeon, Cassidy Munn from Three Rivers, Rob LaBarge from Sturgis and Mark Honeysett from Constantine. District 6360 governor Bill Smith and his wife attended the event.

Ron Sprowls, who teaches CPR classes at Sturgis Hospital did the hands-only CPR training session. Sprowls works for the Sturgis and White Pigeon Fire Departments and has taught for the Fire Academy for 17 years. He has been an EMT for 27 years.

