Rotarians hear about veterans’ transitional housing

CONSTANTINE — Stoney Summey, Director of Veterans’ Services for St. Joseph County, talked about an ongoing project — two duplexes being built for veterans, at a Tuesday, March 14 Constantine Rotary meeting. The project has taken seven months. The duplexes are being painted, and will be ready in April.

Summey served in the military in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. He said finding housing for veterans is an issue in the county.

“A teen will join the military, and by the time he gets out, he could have been deployed three or four times. Who wants to serve, then have to go live with your parents when you get home? We need places to go to transition our vets back into civilian life,” Summey said.

He said he got the idea to build two duplexes last summer, and went out looking for a location central to the county.

“I found it driving on Schweitzer Road by the Covered Bridge in Centreville,” he said. “I saw a sign that had fallen over, for a lot. It was the perfect spot, zoned right. I called Doug Kuhlman, zoning guy for the county, who called the owners. They graciously donated the two-acre lot.”

