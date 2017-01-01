Ron Moag accepts TRCS superintendent position

THREE RIVERS — Ron Moag, chief financial/human resource officer of Suttons Bay Public Schools since 2017, accepted the Three Rivers Community Schools’ superintendent position following a unanimous 7-0 vote by the TRCS Board of Education on Monday, April 30.

The board offered Moag a three-year contract with a salary of $125,000, an annuity of $2,000, and merit pay of $2,000 if Moag is evaluated as “highly effective” or $1,000 if he is evaluated as “effective.”

Consultant Rod Green, from the Michigan Association of School Boards, called Moag during Monday’s meeting to offer Moag the position, at which point Moag accepted the position. Moag’s contract will be presented at the next TRCS BOE meeting for final approval on Monday, May 7.

