Rollover accident in Constantine TWP

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP — On Friday, Sept. 15 around 4:02 a.m. deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident at North River Road near Nerman Road in Constantine Township.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Dacoda Jacobs of Three Rivers, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the accident. The passenger of the vehicle, who was wearing a seatbelt, was identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Baldwin of Three Rivers. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the accident.

Both subjects were transported to Bronson Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Constantine Fire Department, Lifecare Ambulance, and Steve’s Towing assisted deputies at the scene.