Roll-ing out the red carpet

Josh Walker of Walker Precision Excavating, LLC and Roger Stamp (with Levi Stamp, 5) of Stamp Excavating, LLC paused for a moment Friday, Feb. 10 while they were in the process of digging a basement for a fully wheelchair-accessible house for Robert Roll in Constantine’s Falcon Cove. Roll became paralyzed from the chest down during an alumni football game in 2015 and Stamp, a longtime friend, is among those helping him with new accommodations. They are sloping the bank as best they can so he can access the river in his motorized wheelchair.

