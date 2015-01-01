Home / Home

Roll-ing out the red carpet

Josh Walker of Walker Precision Excavating, LLC and Roger Stamp (with Levi Stamp, 5) of Stamp Excavating, LLC paused for a moment Friday, Feb. 10 while they were in the process of digging a basement for a fully wheelchair-accessible house for Robert Roll in Constantine’s Falcon Cove. Roll became paralyzed from the chest down during an alumni football game in 2015 and Stamp, a longtime friend, is among those helping him with new accommodations. They are sloping the bank as best they can so he can access the river in his motorized wheelchair.
 

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here