Rogers bringing back rock ‘n’ roll legends to downtown TR

THREE RIVERS — Guitarist and vocalist Johnny Rogers will bring the music of rock ‘n’ roll’s legendary artists back to the stage, when he performs at the Riviera Theatre Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

Rogers said he and his Midwest band members perform songs from Buddy Holly to Hank Williams Sr. When naming off his top three favorite artists to perform, Rogers said “this one will blow you away.” He said he would most likely end the show at the Riviera with his cover of Purple Rain by Prince.

“Every show is different. I never do the same show. I have a structured show that I try to go by but usually I’ll look at the audience and something else will pop in my head,” Rogers said.

Rogers tries to include segments in his show where he performs original songs, and takes suggestions from the audience. He said he asks the crowd, “Does anyone have a favorite singer? They have to be dead.” The crowd then screams artists like Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash or Elvis Presley.

“I always want my fans walking away feeling like they got their money’s worth, which they will. And feeling like they’ve seen one of the best entertainers they’ve ever seen, which they will,” Rogers said with a chuckle.

Rogers said he has never played at the Riviera before, but played shows in Traverse City and almost every year at Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth, Mich. This year he will perform a double feature at Zehnder’s in September.

“I love the Midwest fans. They are down to earth people and they seem to really like their music,” Rogers said.

Tickets to Riviera Theatre’s “The Johnny Rogers Show: Buddy and Beyond” are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.

