Rocky River Kayaking

Members of the Three Rivers Church of the Nazarene took part in their annual Labor Day kayak and canoe trip down the Rocky River Monday. Mary Grunert from the Church of the Nazarene said 39 people participated in this year’s event, which has gone on for more than two decades. The trip started at Null Road north of Three Rivers, and ended at Liquid Therapy with a potluck lunch. Before the end of their trip, each kayaker or canoer went through a mini-rapids area near Memory Isle Park. Pictured (from front to back) are Mitch Hull, Heston Saunders and Sydney Avery making their way down this stretch of the river.