Robbery suspects identified

CENTREVILLE – Four men accused of robbing a Marathon Gas Station in Mendon last Sunday have been identified, and bond has been set following their arraignment in St. Joseph County District Court.

Peter Lanny Yates, 17, Davontey Julius Sanders, 18, Jaquayvion Mersel Garrett, 17, and D’Andrea Dakota Brown, 17, all of Kalamazoo were each charged with assault with intent to commit murder, armed robbery, and felony firearm for carrying or possessing a firearm when committing or attempting to commit a felony.

Bond has been set at $300,000 for each suspect, all of which remain lodged at St. Joseph County Jail in Centreville.

