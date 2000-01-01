Rob Vander Giessen-Reitsma to receive Goshen College’s Young Alumni Award

GOSHEN, Ind. — More than a decade after graduating from Goshen College, Rob Vander Giessen-Reitsma ’05 is using the skills and concepts from his peace, justice and conflict studies major to lead a life dedicated to community development, working toward solving injustices with a Christ-centered approach.

Vander Giessen-Reitsma arrived at Goshen in 2003, four years after he left Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa.

“I was getting really into politics and social justice work and I was looking for a Christian college that took those things seriously,” said Vander Giessen-Reitsma.

Since the early 2000s, Vander Giessen-Reitsma and his wife, Kirstin, have been leading a movement based in Christian community development in Three Rivers, Michigan.

Vander Giessen-Reitsma works as the executive director of *culture is not optional (*cino), a nonprofit organization with a mission to model and encourage creative communities, rooted in the love of Christ, in Three Rivers and beyond. The core values of this organization include, but are not limited to, experiential learning, unfettered imagination and contemplative activism.

“It started in 2001, and it originally was a discussion board on the internet with a bunch of our friends from Dordt College,” said Vander Giessen-Reitsma. “We were taken with this notion that a sort of radical Christian alternative was out there for all areas of life, and we wanted to talk about what that might look like and how that might bring flourishing to all people. To our surprise, a whole bunch of other people started to find us and wanted to join the conversation. That’s when we decided to start an organization to foster those conversations.”

In addition to the core staff, *cino has hosted a number of college students and interns to serve the community through fellowships, service and political engagement. This summer, *cino is hosting its first cohort of AmeriCorps VISTA members.