Road commissioners elaborate on director selection

Discussion held with county commissioners
By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County road commissioners were present for the St. Joseph County board of commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, in an effort to answer questions and further explain the reasons why former Fleet and Facilities Director John Lindsey was selected to fill the Road Commission’s Managing Director’s position.
“I am absolutely convinced that we found the right guy,” road commission Chairman Dave Allen said.
Dave Allen said Lindsey is an “equipment geek” and in the past eight years Lindsey has been employed with the Road Commission, he has made changes toward modernizing equipment, which in turn wastes less material and allows the road crew to work faster and more efficiently.
“He is an innovative thinker,” Dave Allen said.

Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.

