Road commission vacancy discussed

CENTREVILLE — Six applicants for an open seat on the St. Joseph County Road Commission will be interviewed by St. Joseph County commission chairman (and former Road Commission liaison) Allen Balog, new commissioner (and new Road Commission liaison) Dennis Allen, Road Commission chairman David Allen, and a representative of the township supervisors.

Balog told fellow commissioners at the commission’s executive committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11 that he didn’t feel the vacancy should remain, or that the group should be reduced to three road commissioners when the next one’s term expires.

“I think the seat needs to be filled,” he said.

He indicated that there was a “tremendous amount of talent” on the board. Yunker, who has re-applied for his seat, had at least 10 years of experience.

“Our job is to come back to the executive committee and tell all the commissioners whom we recommend and why,” he said, adding, “six applicants definitely shows an interest.”

