Road Commission sets joint meeting to discuss Wait Road project

The St. Joseph County Road Commission, at their meeting on March 6, announced a joint meeting with the City of Sturgis, Sherman Township officials, and themselves to discuss the proposed Wait Road expansion project.

The meeting will be held at Sturgis City Hall on Wednesday, March 27, at 6 p.m., and the public is invited to discuss the issue.

The project would re-pave Wait Road and widen it with a three-foot gravel shoulder on each side. Residents expressed their concern with the project at earlier Road Commission meetings.

