Road Commission sets Feb. 2 date for decision on closing railroad crossing

CENTREVILLE — The fate of a railroad crossing in Flowerfield Township will be decided on Feb. 2.

The St. Joseph County Road Commission board announced during their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19 they would make a final decision of whether or not to close off the railroad crossing on Creglow Road in the northwest corner of Flowerfield Township during their next meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. at the agency’s office on M-86 just outside of Centreville.

If the crossing is closed, the road would be cut off at where the railroad crosses Creglow Road, about a quarter mile east of Creglow Road’s intersection with Chamberlain Road, with both sides of the two-mile dirt road becoming a paved road. If the crossing stays in place, the dirt road would most likely remain, with crossing arms put on both sides of the crossing, which would cost the Road Commission just under $2,000 a year in maintenance/inspection costs and cost the railroad company, Canadian National Railway, around $400,000.

Currently, the crossing only had stop signs on either side of the road. During the board’s October meeting, Road Commission Engineer Garrett Myland said there are safety concerns with the crossing – the low volume of traffic on the road and the angle the railroad goes at could mean that locals could go past the crossing’s stop signs and get hit.

Approximately 11 residences on the road would be affected by the transition if it happens. Any sort of project regarding the crossing would start in 2023.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Road Commission Manager John Lindsey reviewed the feedback from residents and interested parties on the road that were given during a public hearing on the potential crossing closure at the Flowerfield Township Hall on Jan. 11. He said of those that spoke at the public hearing, five residents said they were in favor of closing off the crossing, while three were opposed.

“What came out of the public hearing was that we announced we would put it on the agenda for a 5 p.m. meeting so the public had a chance to come, and we would get word out to them when we were going to take action with this matter,” Lindsey said, adding the agency has a six-month timeframe to make a decision, with only about two months remaining.

Myland discussed the cost factor of the crossing arms, saying there is proposed legislation that could bring the road commission’s maintenance/inspection cost up to $2,867 per year, and then every two years the cost would go up by a “multiplier” of 6.64 percent.

“Essentially, it would be 3.32 percent every single year for inflation, but every two years it would be 6.64 percent inflation,” Myland said. “We’re not sure if it’ll be passed or not, the number could stay at 1978 [levels], but there is a chance very soon we’d have to pay over $3,000 a year for those crossing arms.”

Board Vice President Rodney Chupp asked what the cost would be to have crossing arms compared to how much it would cost to pave the road. Lindsey said compared to the $400,000 the railroad would have to pay for the crossing arms, it could cost around $280,000 for the road commission to pave the road.

Road Commission board member Jack Coleman said one of the takeaways he had from the public hearing was his concern that they could be “paving a road where very few people are on,” citing an influx of paved roads in the county back in the 1980s. Lindsey said Flowerfield Township is one of the least-paved townships in the county, at around 40 percent of roads being paved, and said with a number of agency programs, the agency can “keep up” with Flowerfield’s roads.

“Our chip seal maintenance program that we’re now able to stay on successfully, as long as the gas tax and stuff holds, we should be able to keep up with Flowerfield,” Lindsey said. “There’s still plenty of other roads that are in bad shape, and we’re looking at many options to fix them, but when I give the statement that we’re 81 percent hard surface and the county got way out over its skis, that’s not the case for Flowerfield. We’re now working with them to hard surface the road.

“If we hard surface the road, the maintenance costs for us will go down in the beginning. Thirty years from now, that road will have to be replaced,” Lindsey added.

Board chair Eric Shafer said he had a number of takeaways from the public hearing, including people wanting to have the road paved, but not having the crossing closed, something he said is “not going to happen.”

“Either you’re going to get a road closed and your road paved, or you’re going to get a crossing and keep on traveling the dirt road,” Shafer said. Lindsey added that when it comes to the hierarchy of paving Flowerfield Township roads if the crossing remains, Creglow Road would be the “last two miles that will ever be done” of ones they need to get to, so it’s unlikely the road will be paved if the crossing remains.

Another concern Shafer brought up had to do with the potential of emergency vehicles coming through the area. He said the concern was closing the crossing could create a situation where it could take longer for emergency vehicles to get to a house on the road going either way. However Shafer said emergency vehicles don’t use the railroad crossing, opting to use Flowerfield Road to get to Creglow.

Shafer said he promised residents on the road and Township Supervisor Ron Shaver that they would be notified when a decision would be made, and that he expects people against the closing to show up to the meeting. He opined that he believed either way, he didn’t expect good public relations from the decision.

Chupp said he understands why the crossing is dangerous, calling it a “goofy spot” because of the diagonal angle the crossing goes at, despite there not being many documented incidents at the crossing.

“Part of the thing I’ve learned on the board here is the fact that when you say it’s dangerous, that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s been a bad accident here, which does get brought up. What it means is all the conditions are right to have a really bad accident here,” Chupp said. “It’s a really interesting situation.”

Myland said near the end of the discussion that an MDOT representative who has been working with the Road Commission and the railroad on the issue told him they could make themselves available if there is a vote.

The vote to take up a decision on Feb. 2 was approved unanimously.

In other business…

The board approved awarding former engineer Michael Elliott and former board clerk Cheryl Arver with the board’s recognition award. Lindsey said a presentation will be made on the recognition to the county commission at a later date.

In his report to the board, Myland said bridge inspections were completed, with the most notable change being Wakeman Road’s bridge over the St. Joseph River being downgraded to a 15-ton weight limit from a full-ton limit with no restrictions. Myland said it was due to what he called “several” cracked deck boards, and said he would be applying for funding in the future to fix the bridge.

Myland announced he was appointed to MDOT’s Southwest Region Bridge Council for a two-year term until 2023, representing one of the two county positions on the board, which covers the southwest region of the state.

