Road commission seat open for public applicants

CENTREVILLE — Rick Anderson’s six-year term on the St. Joseph County Road Commission expires Dec. 31, leaving the position open for public applicants.

At the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioner’s executive meeting Wednesday, Road Commission Managing Director John Lindsey announced the news and vouched for Anderson’s reappointment.

“He is my one board member who goes to every conference we have around the state and brings that information back to me and the board,” Lindsey said. “He is definitely a asset to the board. Do what you will and I respect that but I wanted you to at least consider his reappointment.”

Following the county’s policy, the posting will appear on the county’s website sometime next week, Administrator/Controller Teresa Doehring said.

County Commissioner Al Balog, who formerly served as a liaison to the Road Commission, said Anderson brings an array of knowledge on the state’s road operations.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.