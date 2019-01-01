Road commission reviews 2019 proposed budget

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Road Commission reviewed its 2019 proposed budget on Wednesday, which anticipates the use of nearly a $3.2 million or 25 to 30 percent of its fund balance by the end of the year.

By the end of 2018, the commission will have received $2.5 million beyond its predicted revenue for the year, which includes $900,000 unexpectedly allocated from the state’s general fund surplus, Manager John Lindsey said. The budget indicates a total revenue of about $12.5 million at the end of 2018.

Commissioner Rodney Chupp said since the commission received the additional $900,000 from the state near the end of 2018, it typically is budgeted the following year, in 2019. Assistant Manager/Engineer Garrett Myland said it takes at least six months to quote a project.

“It is impossible to spend money that comes so late in the year,” Chupp said.

With the additional revenue, Commissioner Eric Shafer said the commission has a large “healthy fund balance.” The commission’s 2019 budget reports about $17 million in expenditures, which is about a $6 million increase from last year. The Kalamazoo Street Bridge over Pigeon River is included in next year’s list of construction totaling a predicted $2,232,000.



Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.