Road Commission renews temporary four-way stop in Colon

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Road Commission approved the renewal of a resolution for a temporary four-way stop at the intersection of Colon Road and Farrand Road in Colon during their board work session Wednesday.

The 90-day renewal would continue the use of a four-way stop at the intersection while it is being used as part of a detour route for the M-66 bridge project near Colon. Road Commission Manager John Lindsey said the detour should be done in mid-November, but hinted at the possibility of renewing the four-way stop traffic order every 90 days until the roundabout project at the intersection begins.

“We do this resolution — and I have a note to ask Garrett [Myland, Road Commission Engineer] about this — we had hoped that maybe we can continue to renew this resolution every 90 days and keep the four-way stop in place,” Lindsey said. “Once you train people to do a certain thing, you hate to un-train them. And we know that it’s going to turn back into a situation where we build the roundabout a year from now. The discussion we’ve had is to keep this temporary resolution in effect until we build the roundabout. I wish Garrett was here to speak more to it, but whether we want to give that up as a group, I don’t know, but I think our intent is to keep the four-way stop through a temporary resolution.”

Lindsey said last week, he had a project meeting for the roundabout with representatives from Colon Township, the Village of Colon, and the different utility companies in the area of the project. He said one of the general comments made by some of the township and village representatives at the meeting was that the four-way stop was “fading in its popularity very fast.”

“Some people think it’s the solution to not doing a roundabout. Their interpretation was that the four-way stop wasn’t popular anymore,” Lindsey said. “That was just a general statement they made during the meeting.”