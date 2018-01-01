Road commission receives grant for S. River Road construction

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Road Commission has been notified of a Small Urban Program grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation allowing them to do construction on S. River Road about half a mile east of Noah Lake Road in 2018.

Road commission managing director Chris Minger reported to the road commission board at their Wednesday, Jan. 18 meeting that there would be a new culvert and crossing as well as upgrades to the road and the guardrail.

In other repair-related news …

•The Road Commission will put hot mix asphalt on 2.44 miles of Nottawa Road, from the Mendon village limit to Butler Road, in summer 2018.

