Road commission provides input on proposed ATV ordinance

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Commissioner Al Balog discussed the county’s proposed ATV ordinance with the St. Joseph County Road Commission Wednesday morning.

“We want your input. Your job is the conditions of the roads and to keep them safe. Your input is certainly valuable as we start to draft this ordinance,” Balog said.

Nearly 50 counties in the state’s 83 counties have drafted an ATV ordinance, allowing ATV use on county roads, Balog said. St. Joseph County has used Midland County ATV ordinance as a guide thus far. If an ordinance is eventually approved, drivers must have a valid license, proper lighting on the ATV would be required, the driver must be wearing a helmet, and ATVs would strictly be allowed on county roads, as opposed to state roads such as US-131.

