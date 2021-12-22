Road Commission passes 2022 budget

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Road Commission approved its final 2021 budget and initial 2022 budget during their meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15.

To end the 2021 fiscal year, the agency had revenues of $12,680,337 with expenses of $13,085,177, for deficit spending of $404,840 for the year. The spending was less than what was projected at the start of the year by about $190,000; $593,899 was what was budgeted for deficit spending at the beginning of the year.

For 2022, the agency is planning on another $13 million budget, with $13,332,061 in revenues and $13,527,000 in expenses, for a deficit spend of $194,939, which would bring its total spendable fund balance to $4,786,927 at the end of 2022.

The increase in revenue in 2022 from 2021’s numbers is due in part to a near $260,000 increase in Michigan Transportation Fund dollars, which makes up more than 65 percent of its revenues. Another big increase however will be in what Road Commission Manager John Lindsey called “passthrough money,” federal dollars that come straight from MDOT, which as Road Commission Engineer Garrett Myland explained will be used for projects on Fawn River Road and Angevine Road.

“We have a project that is a federal project; MDOT is in charge of all federal money to the state. All federal money goes to MDOT and they distribute it to the contractors,” Myland said. “When we do a project on a fed job, like Constantine Road and Balk Road, we never have checks that go from us to the contractor; it comes straight out of MDOT. So if you pull our files, you will not see this money, but it’s still our money.”

Passthrough money will more than likely cover most of the cost of the project on Fawn River Road, which is expected to cost $780,000 out of the agency’s $2.45 million primary construction budget for 2022. The Angevine Road project, which is estimated to cost $375,000 and help the road be detour-ready in 2023 for the Covered Bridge rehab project, will be paid for mainly with Surface Transportation Program funds, which Myland said requires a 20 percent match from the Road Commission.

Lindsey laid out the route of the Angevine project.

“We’re going to overlay Angevine up to Leland, left across Leland to Silver Street and north for a half mile. That’s going to be a heavily-used route when the Covered Bridge is down,” Lindsey said.

Construction-wise in 2022, $5.475 million is budgeted in total between primary road construction projects ($2.45 million), local road construction projects (2.875 million) and one primary bridge construction project on Wattles Road ($150,000).

For primary road maintenance costs in 2022, the agency is budgeting $2,848,500 in expenses. The money covers chip seal, gravel roads, trimming, mowing and snowplowing for the entire year, which includes $1.94 million in road maintenance with $1.04 million of it going toward 52 miles of chip seal for the upcoming year. Around $225,000 of those costs will go to a DNR drainage project on Shimmel Road.

In terms of local road maintenance, the agency is budgeting $4,528,500 for the year, which includes $1.4 million for 70 miles of chip seal and $2.25 million for other general maintenance. Approximately $500,000 of the primary road maintenance budget is allocated for snow removal, while $600,000 in the local maintenance budget is allocated for snow.

Board Vice Chair Eric Shafer thanked the agency staff for putting together the budget, saying they “did a great job.” Board member Rodney Chupp said the agency has been “fortunate” so far to not have the fund balance come down so fast with the deficit spending.

In other business…

During board comments, board members thanked board chair Dave Allen for his service to the road commission, as he will not be seeking another term. Allen, who was not present at Wednesday’s meeting, has been on the board since 2015.

Lindsey, in his report to the board, said the public hearing on the County Line Road/Creglow Road railroad crossing and whether or not it will be closed down will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Flowerfield Township Hall.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.