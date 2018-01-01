Road commission manager receives evaluation

CENTREVILLE — Following an almost two hour closed session, the St. Joseph County Road Commission board announced the results of their evaluation of Road Commission Manager John Lindsey during a special meeting Wednesday.

Commission chair Dave Allen said the board has been “very pleased” with Lindsey’s performance since he became manager on Oct. 1, 2018, and the board has determined he has “exceeded expectations” in his role.

“This means his performance frequently goes above and beyond what is normally expected as our managing director,” Allen said.

Allen said the board was, in particular, “very pleased” with Lindsey on his level of communication with the road commission’s “primary constituencies,” including township and county officials and the citizens of St. Joseph County.

“We look forward to continuing to work with John to do great things in the remainder of 2019, 2020 and beyond,” Allen said.

Commission member Rodney Chupp said Lindsey is not the only one deserving praise for their work in the past year.