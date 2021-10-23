Road Commission manager: Constantine Road fixed

CENTREVILLE — The road most people consider to be the worst in St. Joseph County has been fixed.

St. Joseph County Road Commission Manager John Lindsey told county commissioners during their meeting Tuesday the much-maligned mile-long section of Constantine Road between Roys Road and Banker Street in Florence Township, the last mile of the road that needed to be repaired, has officially been finished. The news elicited a round of applause from commissioners and many in attendance at the meeting.

“I came to report that Constantine Road is finished. Not just finished, but finished from White Pigeon to Three Rivers,” Lindsey said. “That’s a big deal.”

Commission chair Dennis Allen said Fourth District Commissioner Dan Czajkowski told him a ribbon cutting ceremony for the road should be in order, and Lindsey said the agency is considering doing one, given the significance of the project.

“We’re talking about doing some kind of ribbon cutting,” Lindsey said.

Czajkowski noted the road, in the past, has been named by local residents the worst road in the entire county. He said a lot of collaboration went into finally getting the road done.

“It’s taken a long time, but the most important thing is that happened because of a cooperative effort between the township, the county and you guys, and some outside-the-box thinking,” Czajkowski said. “People need to see that; they spoke and something got done.”

Line striping will still need to be done on the road, Lindsey said, adding that a rumble strip will be placed in the middle of the road as part of the safety package that partially funded the project.

In addition to Constantine Road, Lindsey gave an update on other roads getting worked on in the county. A project to reconstruct Balk Road from U.S. 12 to Airline Road and overlay it from Airline to Featherstone Road is nearing completion, the last paving project for the agency this year. A second project to replace the Klinger Lake Road bridge in White Pigeon Township will finish up “in about the next two weeks,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey then gave a report about the department’s total expenses from cleaning up damage from the August storms, estimating the total to be around $196,000. He said the agency has applied for state-issued Section 19 reimbursement funds, and is hopeful to receive some. Road Commission workers, he said, worked 304 hours of overtime to help with storm cleanup.

Finally, Lindsey asked commissioners to consider upping the county’s contribution to the road commission’s Failed Road and Bridge Fund. He said the county had been giving $200,000 annually until recently, when it dropped down to $50,000. He said he hopes the contribution can get back up to the $200,000 amount to hopefully fund some upcoming related projects.

“Fawn River [Township] is planning on coming in in November and they’re planning on doing Carls Road with an overlay, and there’s no way they can fund it all, so we’re planning on using Failed Road and Bridge funding,” Lindsey said. “We also used that money last year … $31,450 of that went to match with Burr Oak Township to do Middle Colon Road. It’s done now, from Hackman all the way to Colon, and that was done with those matching funds.”

Carls Road, he said, is estimated to cost $202,000 to repair.

Lindsey then discussed the road commission’s request for American Rescue Plan funding from the county to help make the agency whole financially from what they lost in 2020 revenue. He argued for the county to help them out with that funding, noting that other states who have road agencies attached to counties may be able to make their agencies whole with ARP money, but because road commissions are separate entities in Michigan, he said it “won’t work out that way.”

Fifth District Commissioner Ken Malone argued that a shortfall in money for road commissions is a state issue, rather than a county issue.

“Every time we put money into roads, we’re taking it from our general fund and taking it from our departments that is dependent on money,” Malone said. “Unfortunately, it’s a Lansing thing. Is anyone out there going after Lansing, going after senators, representatives to fix their problems that have existed for 70 years?”

Lindsey said he is “in there every chance I get” with discussing with Lansing about those issues, noting the success of getting $750,000 from the state for an upcoming project to rehab the Langley Covered Bridge. He also said there’s legislation in the works in Lansing that would have MDOT buy federal dollars from road commissions and keep them on MDOT projects and give the road commissions more in Michigan Transportation Fund dollars in return.

“It doesn’t change the amount, but it’ll give us dollars we can spend better,” Lindsey said.