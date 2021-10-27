Road Commission looks ahead to County Line Road public hearing

CENTREVILLE — A railroad crossing in the northwest corner of St. Joseph County could be on the chopping block.

At the Wednesday, Oct. 20 St. Joseph County Road Commission meeting, board members discussed a public hearing set for Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Flowerfield Township Hall regarding the railroad crossing on County Line Road, just near the border of St. Joseph County and Kalamazoo County. The crossing is proposed by the Road Commission to be closed down in favor of ending County Line Road on both sides at the crossing, due to safety issues.

The crossing, which lies diagonally across the dirt road, currently only has stop signs on either side of it. Canadian National Railway, who owns the crossing, said because of how it’s set up they want to put in crossing arms, which Road Commission Manager John Lindsey said would cost the railroad at least $400,000, and would cost the road commission around $2,000 in yearly fees for maintenance and inspection. However, in conversations Lindsey had with MDOT and railroad officials, they ultimately determined “the best railroad crossing is no railroad crossing.”

“Any place where we can get cars and trains to not come together is a good thing,” Lindsey said.

The safety issues, Road Commission Engineer Garrett Myland explained, are that the road is low volume – less than 50 vehicles a day travel the road – the crossing is at a “really weird angle” coming through the area, and concerns that locals could blow past the crossing’s stop signs and get hit.

“You pull up to that crossing, you can’t really see to the back of you if a train’s coming, likewise on the other side, the incline going up to the track is like that,” Myland said. “Another reason why [MDOT] said it’s a safety issue is because so many people that live in those type of areas say ‘there’s never a train at this time,’ ‘I live on this road, I know the trains come through at this time,’ and then they end up going through the stop sign and getting hit if the train came at a different time than normal.”

If the railroad crossing gets closed off, Lindsey said, the road would have cul-de-sacs on either side, with the road transitioning from dirt to hard surface. Approximately 11 residences on the road would be affected by the transition if it happens.

Myland explained there are different funding programs the state has to find dangerous railroad crossings, which the County Line Road crossing could qualify for. He said there’s a $275,000 pot of money available if they close the crossing, with an incentive where the state could match up to $7,500 for the railroad if the railroad chooses to put in money toward closing the crossing.

“Putting in the crossing would be very expensive for the railroad, $7,500 out of their pocket to close it is going to be better and cheaper for the railroad, so I believe we’d be able to convince them to put in $7,500 to get a total of $290,000 for closing that crossing,” Myland said.

While there’s no stipulations on where the money could go after it’s received, Myland said after talking with Lindsey that if the road commission is closing off access going west, they would use the money to make the road hard surface instead of dirt as a convenience for the residents on the stretch.

“Me and John came to the conclusion that if we’re going to be cutting off access going west, we need to improve their lives versus taking that money and moving it elsewhere,” Myland said.

Everyone who lives on County Line Road is expected to be invited to the public hearing on Dec. 14 to weigh in on the issue and express their opinions, although the Road Commission will ultimately have the final say on whether the crossing gets closed down or not at a later time. Because a study of the crossing was done on Oct. 1, they will have until April 2022 to make a decision.

In other business…

The Road Commission purchased a new backhoe for $131,333.60, and a new loader for $285,519.92.

Myland noted in his report that the bridge on South Fisher Lake Road has been selected by MDOT for a full replacement, although it still needs final approval from the state’s bridge advisory board, which Myland expects to happen. Myland estimated a project to replace the bridge and extend it from 95 to 135 feet long would be $2 million, but the Road Commission would only have to pay 5 percent, or $100,000, of the total cost.

