Road Commission to look into grants for Covered Bridge maintenance

CENTREVILLE — During its meeting Wednesday, the St. Joseph County Road Commission passed a motion to have the commission look into grants for the purpose of making improvements to the existing structure of the Langley Covered Bridge north of Centreville.

The motion came about after the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution at its meeting Tuesday — one day before the road commission meeting — recommending the road commission look into repairing and maintaining the Covered Bridge as it is.

In a previous meeting, the Road Commission had a discussion about the Covered Bridge in which three options were presented. The first option was to build a new bridge next to the Covered Bridge, the second was to fix and repair the bridge as it is, and the third was to close down the bridge.