Road commission evaluates Wait Road in Sturgis

CENTREVILLE – Citizens expressed concerns about the St. Joseph County Road Commission’s plans to widen and repave Wait and North Centreville Roads in Sturgis, utilizing nearly $252,000 of awarded state grant funds.

The nearly $315,000 project on Wait Road, which has an estimated traffic count of 2,000 vehicles a day, plans to widen with a three-foot gravel shoulder on both sides. Citizens expressed concerns of increased truck traffic and traffic from those who avoid driving through the City of Sturgis.

“I’ve never seen drivers slowing down on a nice road,” one citizen said Wednesday morning.

“It doesn’t make sense to encourage more trucks to use that road,” another citizen said.

Assistant Manager/Engineer Garrett Myland said the “poor condition” of the road is driving the Commission’s decision on reconstruction. He said out of the top 100 most dangerous intersections in the entire county, Wait and N. Centreville Roads rank 60th most dangerous, that’s excluding collisions involving animals.

“We do stuff like this for safety reasons. Right now the existing road is 11-foot wide, their mailboxes are close to the road, with 2,000 cars a day roughly, that’s a lot of traffic when you go and get your mail and stuff,” he said.

“By having a gravel shoulder and actually widening it out, pushes the mailboxes farther away, making it safer to the residents and those walking on the side of the road.”



