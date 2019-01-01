Road commission discusses plans for 2019

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Road Commission welcomed its newest member, elected this year’s officers, and reviewed plans for 2019 during a meeting Wednesday morning.

Assistant Manager/Engineer Garrett Myland presented proposed bids for 2019 projects, which were signed by the commissioners. Although the bids were approved by the commissioners, Myland said they will not be sent out until Florence Township makes a decision on its half of Constantine Road and its participation in the commission’s township allocation.

This year, Manager John Lindsey has allocated $750,000, with the willingness to increase slightly if needed, to offer townships a 50/50 match. On Wednesday, he confirmed $721,000 has been collected from townships that approved their participation, which excludes the pending $50,000 for Constantine Road from Florence Township. Lindsey said Constantine Township has confirmed its half, $50,000, and Florence Township plans to make a decision at its February meeting.

Myland said compared to 2018, over double the amount of asphalt will be laid in road repairs for 2019 at about 56,560 tons, which includes 22.68 miles of overlay and 6.92 miles of reconstruction. Specifically, 3.84 miles of Heimbach Road from US-131 to M-60, totaling 6,460 tons of asphalt; 0.3 miles of overlay on Youngs Prairie Road, totaling 850 tons of asphalt; and a list of primary roads and local roads, which are determined by the townships.

