Road commission discusses economics of winter weather

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Road Commission, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, discussed the excessive amount of snow removal and salt application contributed to the roads this season, as well as the effect of the newly completed salt barn.

Managing Director Chris Minger said a standard eight-hour day for a sand/salt application run averages around $32,000. The last four out of five weekends, trucks have been out applying salt at this rate. He said having the salt barn completed will help the road commission get “ahead of the game” for next season.

“It sounds like everybody is chewing through their salt allocation this year, rapidly, and if it goes like what Mike (Harris, director of operations) and I are thinking it is going to go, we are going to come out of this pretty good. We are going to be buying salt cheap because next year I guarantee pricing will skyrocket. I am hoping the weather lets up a little bit so we can settle down on moving as much sand/salt application as we have. We should use up our regular amount and we should have more in stock that we’ve already purchased at this year’s price,” Minger said.

Harris said so far this season the road crew applied over 8,000 tons of sand/salt mix to the roads, compared to 5,700 tons applied last year.



